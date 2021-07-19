Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Decreases By 29.5%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Several research firms have commented on AYRWF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

