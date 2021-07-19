Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 32.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BAYRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. 163,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.30.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
