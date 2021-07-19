Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 32.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. 163,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

