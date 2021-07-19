Short Interest in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Declines By 29.2%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,380 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

