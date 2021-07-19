Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Decreases By 33.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.