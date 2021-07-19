Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Decreases By 33.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MQT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $14.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.