Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declines By 29.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

BMRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

