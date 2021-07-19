Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Increases By 29.9%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 522,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELC stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.