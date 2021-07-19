Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Grows By 45.3%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

