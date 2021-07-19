Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Declines By 30.3%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

CELP opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.