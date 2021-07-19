Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Grows By 24.9%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,947,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,689,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,189. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

