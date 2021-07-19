Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Decreases By 43.1%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 115,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $20.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
