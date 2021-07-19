Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Declines By 50.8%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.96. 1,623,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

