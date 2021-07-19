Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Rises By 32.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 4,524,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,129. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

