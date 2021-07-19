Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 29.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FMY opened at $13.96 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.