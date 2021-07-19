Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Grows By 27.3%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 772,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.31. 245,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

