Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Decreases By 46.7%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,965. The company has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.