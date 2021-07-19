Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 30.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 831,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.