Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 30.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 831,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.