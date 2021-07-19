Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rises By 27.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 20,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GEVO remained flat at $$5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,448,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,886,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

