Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rises By 27.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 20,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
GEVO remained flat at $$5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,448,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,886,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.
