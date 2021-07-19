Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Expands By 44.6%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GPM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,683. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $187,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

