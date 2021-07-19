Short Interest in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Drops By 37.4%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE HFC traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 2,541,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,622. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

