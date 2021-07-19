Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Decreases By 37.1%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

