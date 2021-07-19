Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Decreases By 50.0%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 46,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. International Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

