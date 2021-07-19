Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 29.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $26.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.