Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 29.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMO stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.