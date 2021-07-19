Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 29.2%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PYZ stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

