Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Declines By 41.2%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,191. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
