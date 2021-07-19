Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 25.3%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.