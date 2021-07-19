Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 33.2%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 251,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,903. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 779.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

