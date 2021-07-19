Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 33.2%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 251,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,903. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
