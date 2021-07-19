Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 29.5%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 342,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11. Also, insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 345,145 shares of company stock worth $1,722,344. 53.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFS stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

