Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Declines By 42.9%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEJU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leju during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leju by 136.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,019. The company has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. Leju has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

