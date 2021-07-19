Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Increases By 24.1%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
