Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Increases By 24.1%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

