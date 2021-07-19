Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Expands By 25.0%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

MYTAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.