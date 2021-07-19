Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increases By 26.0%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 758,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $460.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,927. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

