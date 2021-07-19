Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declines By 33.3%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA remained flat at $$30.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.