Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Declines By 42.9%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MBT traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $8.42. 1,488,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

