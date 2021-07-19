Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Decreases By 32.6%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 882,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

