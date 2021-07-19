Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Decreases By 50.2%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JRS traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 208,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,182. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

