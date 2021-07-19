Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Declines By 30.5%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 837,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.62 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

