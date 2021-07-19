Short Interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declines By 29.5%

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PKOH opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,021.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

