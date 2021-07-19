Short Interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Declines By 36.6%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUAD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 8,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

