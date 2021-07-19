Short Interest in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Decreases By 35.1%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SHSP opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.