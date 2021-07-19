Short Interest in Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Drops By 34.5%

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SKPI opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Sky Petroleum has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.37.

Get Sky Petroleum alerts:

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.