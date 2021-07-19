Short Interest in Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Drops By 34.5%

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SKPI opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Sky Petroleum has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.37.
About Sky Petroleum
