Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Drops By 38.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

