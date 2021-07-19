Short Interest in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increases By 27.0%

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. 631,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

