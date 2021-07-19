Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Expands By 29.0%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneMor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneMor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 282,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,437. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

