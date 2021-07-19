Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Rises By 28.0%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,416. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.