Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Drops By 50.0%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

CHN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The China Fund has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

