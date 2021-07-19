Short Interest in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Rises By 46.6%

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New Home by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 109,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Home alerts:

NWHM traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.64. 207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,062. The New Home has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.