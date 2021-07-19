Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Increases By 24.4%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,179. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22.
The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
