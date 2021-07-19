Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Increases By 24.4%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,179. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

