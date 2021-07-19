Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Increases By 24.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

TGS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.37. 63,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,735. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

