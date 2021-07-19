Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rises By 30.5%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

